Memorial Day in Newell

The Newell American Legion Memorial Day program will be held May 27. A ceremony will be held at the Newell cemetary at 10 a.m. In case of inclement weather, it will be held in the Allee Building.

Chris Cakes pancake breakfast will be held at the Allee Building from 7-10 a.m. Free will donations to the Newell Achiever 4-H Club.

Volunteers are welcome to help put up the Avenue of Flags at 7 a.m. and take down at 7 p.m.

