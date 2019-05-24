Larsen helps Newell-Fonda debut with win

Ella Larsen went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in three runs at the plate and allowed only two hits and struck out seven in the circle to help No. 5-ranked Newell-Fonda to a 10-1 win over Fort Dodge St. Edmond in the season opener on Monday.

It was Courtney Darrow’s first career win as a head coach.

The Mustangs pounded out 14 hits in the game. Larsen had two doubles and a single. Bailey Sievers, Olivia Larsen, Maggie Walker, Anna Tiefenthaler and Macy Sievers all had two hits apiece. Ellie Lago clubbed a two-run home run.



Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.