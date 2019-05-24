Kingsley-Pierson’s 10-run inning spoils Ridge View’s season opener

Ridge View was limited to just four hits and Kingsley-Pierson scored 10 runs in the first inning to spoil the Raptors’ season debut with a 15-0 win on Monday night at Kingsley.

Austin Degen, Karlo Weldon, Dylan Wood and Tyhler Kolpin each had a single for the Raptors.

Logan Gross took the loss. He allowed eight hits and 12 runs, six of which were earned, walked three and struck out two in two innings.

Cade Hamman pitched in relief, giving up two hits and three runs while walking five.

