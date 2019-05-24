Eccher earns master’s

Michelle Eccher, formerly of Fonda, graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a master’s degree in post secondary education: student affairs on May 11. Michelle is employed as a health sciences academic advisor with the University of South Dakota. Michelle is the daughter of Joel and Laura Eccher of Fonda.

