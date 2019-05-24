A disconnect to DC?

Editorial

Art Cullen

Perhaps memory does not serve, but we do not recall a single question from energized local Democrats about impeaching President Trump at any of the several presidential campaign events. The top three issues, in order by questioner concern, are: health care, immigration and climate change. Health care and climate change are the top two issues for likely caucus-goers, according to the last polling we saw. Of course, immigration is an issue of profound concern in Storm Lake.

Maybe local voters assume the House will pursue impeachment of Trump for obstruction of justice and other things, depending on what they find in his financial records. The case for obstruction exists, according to the special counsel’s report. It is more likely that local folks alarmed by Trump understand that the Senate, controlled by Republicans, is in no mood to impeach. It could well look like another pointless political escapade to an electorate tired of the games.

Some of the Democratic candidates have called for impeachment. Elizabeth Warren was the first and Beto O’Rourke is the latest. Others, like Eric Swalwell and Michael Bennet, want to wait and see. Swalwell has called for the impeachment of Attorney General Robert Barr for obstructing Congress. Given the Mueller report, they appeal to our instinct that Congress is commanded to protect the Constitution. But that is not necessarily where voters are at.

Any number of independents and moderate Republicans, especially those unfortunate enough to farm under Trump, are open to persuasion. They are offended by him personally. His trade war is an unmitigated disaster. Most people believe he is sleazy at best and probably criminal — but they think that most politicians are. Those people especially are not interested in impeachment at this point, we sense.

People at these events want to defeat Trump, not impeach him. Not many people believe that process will wrap up before the election, anyhow. That’s what John Delaney and Tim Ryan tell us. “I’ll kick his (you-know-what),” Delaney declared this week.

Opinions change rapidly nowadays. Trump’s refusal to acknowledge Congress is increasing pressure for impeachment. That frustration might reach voters in Storm Lake eventually. Their questions don’t reflect impeachment as their primary concern. They would rather hear that Delaney line again.

Water quality first

The incomparable Ann Selzer, who runs the gold standard of public opinion research from her Des Moines office, did a fascinating study of persuadable Trump voters for the Iowa Environmental Law and Policy Center, which is posted at the political site bleedingheartland.com. Selzer found through a series of 12 focus groups that of all environmental issues, water quality is most important to these voters.

“Fully 64 of 107 participants selected clean water, far more than any other issue,” Selzer reports, of a list of issues compiled by the participants. They were aware of the Des Moines Water Works lawsuit against Buena Vista, Calhoun and Sac counties and recognize that “just because people stopped talking about it, it does not mean the problem has been solved.”

Not that any environmental issue is top of mind with this cohort. That conforms with what door-knockers heard from Ottumwa to Storm Lake last fall — nobody was talking about water quality. Health care was the issue.

The findings suggest that persuadable Trump voters do think climate change is happening. But they don’t think they can do much about it individually. They don’t trust politicians to fix problems so large. We interpret them to say that they are open to market-based solutions to climate change such as renewable energy or carbon sequestration through cropping as “win-wins” where farmers or landowners make money and air pollution is reduced. They don’t believe that nuclear or coal are the future, because that’s how they see it playing out successfully in Iowa.

The study points to broad areas where people can be engaged on environmental issues of urgent importance.

We refer to our editorial on Wednesday on the success of dredging Storm Lake — a water quality improvement project. It enjoyed overwhelming support, even at a high cost ($20 million) because people could see a natural asset disappearing. Everyone was a winner, from the farmer who got help being a better soil steward, to the homeowner who enjoys greater property value, to the angler who enjoys better habitat.

Selzer points out that much of it has to do in the way you approach people on a topic. If you preach, people turn off. If you engage with questions and discuss facts, people work out problems. It takes patience and the ability to listen, rare virtues among most of us.