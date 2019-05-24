Cullen winner of ‘Faith and Freedom’ award

Congratulations to our editor Art Cullen for winning the “Faith and Freedom Partner Organization Award,” May 16 presented in Des Moines by the Iowa interfaith Alliance of Iowa.

The plaque reads: “In recognition of your significant contributions to a free press, essential to a strong democracy. Protecting religious freedom, ensuring equal rights, challenging extremism and promoting change.”

Art’s summer schedule is filling up. Here are a few of his engagements:



