THE BOYS (AND GIRLS) OF SUMMER ARE BACK

Storm Lake’s baseball opener spoiled, softball debut successful

Tornado girls rally to beat South Central Calhoun, 6-4

Skylar Cole allowed only four hits and struck out 12 batters, and Rowan Kolpin went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs as Storm Lake rallied to beat South Central Calhoun 6-4 in its softball season opener on Monday night at Tornado Field.

Cole gave up four runs, but only one was earned. She walked none in going the distance.



