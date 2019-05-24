Court Report

Buena Vista County

Appealing judge’s ruling

A triplex owner in Lake Creek Sanitary Sewer District is appealing a district judge’s ruling that authorized a $27,000 assessment for installation and hookup costs.

Court records show Butch Sadusky, owner of 3 Golfview Ct. at Lake Creek, is appealing a ruling District Judge David Lester handed down last month, which found the trustees properly assessed the levy when it was organized in 2009. Sadusky is also claiming Buena Vista County failed to properly transfer the property to Sadusky’s possession when he purchased it in 2003.

The Iowa Supreme Court will review the case’s merits before referring it to the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Lester, in an eight-page order granting summary judgment, dismissed each of Sadusky’s claims: that the district didn’t provide sufficient notice when it announced its intent to install the system; the assessment exceeded 25% of the property’s assessed value and the system provided a benefit to Sadusky’s property even though he opted out of hooking up the property to the system.

Sadusky maintains his claims against BV County and Lake Creek in his appeal, filed last week.

Delay for pretrial

A St. Louis, Mo., man accused of a robbery of marijuana in Albert City will have to wait until June 3 for a pretrial conference, the fourth time in two months his case has been delayed.

District Judge Nancy Whittenburg ordered the hearing in state v. Jerome Roberts continued to June 3. County Attorney Paul Allen told The Storm Lake Times the hearing was rescheduled because of an ongoing “scheduling matter,” although he declined to clarify what it was.

Roberts has pled not guilty to robbery and kidnapping charges in connection with a soured marijuana deal in Albert City last May and intends to take his case to trial, which will occur in the late summer. Meantime, Roberts’s defense will depose the state’s witnesses, the first of which being Webb resident Nathaniel Caldwell, who was served with a subpoena on Monday.

Bench trial delayed

A bench trial over myriad code violations at Westview Trailer Park was delayed until June 25.

Associate District Judge Andy Smith issued an order setting a new trial date for the case, which was supposed to be heard on Wednesday.

The Alta Code Enforcement Office this spring cited Roy Worbets, the absentee landlord of the 50-lot trailer park on the west side of Alta, for a pair of code violations at two properties. At the time the violations were issued, Code Enforcement Officer Matt Hess told The Times there’s substantial evidence to cite every residence at Westview.

Police Reports

Storm Lake Police

MAY 20

At 10:40 a.m., in the 500 block of Seneca Street, a vehicle driven by David Schmitz of Alta, was involved in an accident with a vehicle driven by Jerleen David of Kansas City. David was cited for no driver’s license and failure to provide financial liability.

The collision caused $900 in damages.

MAY 16

At 6:18 p.m., in the 1100 block of West Fifth Street, a vehicle driven by Jacob Graves of Alta, was involved in an accident with a vehicle driven by Jose Mendez Torres of Lakeside. The collision caused $1,300 in damages.

At 1:45 p.m., at 1831 Lake Ave., a vehicle driven by Heather Gonzalez of Alta, was involved in an accident with a vehicle driven by Vilay Keoounkham of Storm Lake. The collision caused $1,500 in damages.

At 11:52 a.m., at the intersection of Flindt Drive and Seventh Street, a vehicle driven by Curtis Newman of Fort Dodge, was involved in an accident with a vehicle driven by Jack Cue of Schleswig. The collision caused $2,000 in damages.

MAY 15

At 6:35 p.m., on Highway 110 in Storm Lake, a vehicle driven by Juan Sanchez of Alta, was involved in an accident with a vehicle driven by Kendall Snyder of Storm Lake. The collision caused $1,600 in damages.

MAY 14

At 1:45 p.m., at the corner of Dorinda Street and Park Street, an unknown vehicle struck a utility pole owned by MidAmerican Energy of Storm Lake, causing $500 in damages.

Real Estate Transfers

Deeds

David R. Merten and Deborah L. Merten to David R. Merten and Deborah L. Merten 4/10 Se4SE4 18 91 37 (Warranty Deed)

Kristine Jo Davis to Amanda Berneking 4/10 Storm Lake Swallows 1st Add Lot 5 Block 3 Storm lake Swallows 1st Add Lot 6 Block 3 (Warranty Deed)

Fern Combes to Michael R. Combes, Craig A. Combes, Fern Combes 4/10 Storm Lake Lakeshore Condo Unit 1 (Warranty Deed)

Joseph E. Aube and Laurie L. Aube to Bernardo Friesen 4/10 Storm Lake Friesens 2nd Add Lot 9 (Quit Claim Deed)

Steven T. Schüler, Rose Ann Schuler, Barbara Anderson, Edward Anderson, Patti McKenna, Jon McKenna, Mindy Demers to Joleen M. Merten Living Trust and William H. Merten 4/10 S2SE4 18 91 37 (Warranty Deed)

Kelly Schüler and Rodney Snavely to Joleen M. Merten Living Trust and William H. Merten Tr 4/10 S2SE4 18 91 37 (Warranty Deed)

Shane Schüler to Joleen M. Merten Living Trust and William H. Merten Tr 4/10 S2SE4 18 91 37 (Warranty Deed)

Jonna Schüler to Joleen M. Merten Living Trust and William H. Merten Tr 4/10 S2SE4 18 91 37 (Warranty Deed)