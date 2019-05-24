40th annual Conservation Poster Contest winners

‘Life In The Soil, Dig Deeper’

Buena Vista County Soil and Water Conservation District held its 40th Conservation Poster Contest.

This year’s theme is “Life In The Soil, Dig Deeper.”

Over 1,400 posters were received this year, first place winners will receive a plane ride around Buena Vista County.



Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.