Warriors collect diplomas

Graduation for Storm Lake, Alta-Aurelia, Newell-Fonda, Ridge View and Sioux Central seniors was held Sunday. Left, in Alta Abby Kraemer and Michael Kueny anticipate diplomas, and Cali Mongan and Emma Mills peek out before the processional. Look for more photos in Friday's Times. Times photos by John Cullen

