Thank you for BV Co. grant
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
The City of Newell and Newell Police Department would like to say a BIG Thank You to the BV County Community Foundation Board for a grant of $3,430. The grant helped the City of Newell to purchase an in-vehicle computer. Total cost of the computer was $6,873.26. This is a great improvement for the police department to keep them safer and for easier and quicker communication to other agencies.
MELINDA BUCKHOLZ
City Clerk, City of Newell
