Thank you for BV Co. grant

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The City of Newell and Newell Police Department would like to say a BIG Thank You to the BV County Community Foundation Board for a grant of $3,430. The grant helped the City of Newell to purchase an in-vehicle computer. Total cost of the computer was $6,873.26. This is a great improvement for the police department to keep them safer and for easier and quicker communication to other agencies.

MELINDA BUCKHOLZ

City Clerk, City of Newell