Storm Lake pulls away in second half to beat Western Christian

Tornado girls blanked by Wolfpack, 3-0

Jose Martinez, Brian Munoz and Andy Rodriguez each scored a goal, and Elijah Santellan and Keoki Velazquez combined for the shutout in the net as No. 5 Storm Lake won the Lakes Conference title after a 3-0 win over Western Christian last Thursday at Tornado Stadium.

Storm Lake totaled nine shots on goal, including five by Rodriguez. Rodriguez also had two assists. Santellan recorded six saves in the net as goalkeeper.



