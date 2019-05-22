SPECIAL SEASON ENDS AT STATE

Newell-Fonda rewrites history book for girls track and field program

Mustangs medal in 4 events, including 3 relays

Never before has Newell-Fonda had a relay event medal at the girls state track and field meet. This year they had three. The school had never had a girl earn more than one medal at state. This year there were three athletes who earned multiple medals.

It was a historic state meet for the Mustangs to say the least after the smoke cleared last Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.



