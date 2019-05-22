SM returns most of lineup for new coach

BY JAMIE KNAPP

Storm Lake St. Mary’s will begin a new baseball season with a new head coach as Paul Tedesco returns to the dugout after successful stints as a high school coach in Iowa and Nebraska.

The Panthers return most of their lineup from last year’s team that finished 0-14 in the Twin Lakes Conference and 1-17 overall. Shortstop Gabe Elsden, third baseman Alex Merten, catcher Dawson Miller, outfielder Francisco Gonzalez, first baseman Chase Hurd, outfielder Sam Peters and second baseman Mason Laven are all back.



