SL girls wrap up season in regional meet

The Storm Lake girls tennis team played in a Class 1A individual singles and doubles regional tournament last Wednesday in Spencer.

The Tornadoes did not advance anyone to the state tournament.

In singles, Katiana Jepsen was defeated in the first round. Kaying Vang won her first-round match 6-1, 6-0, but was then defeated to the No.1 seed from Sioux City Heelan, 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Jenny Almanza and Lupita Morales were defeated in the first round, as were Beauna Thammathai and Yuselin Vazquez.



