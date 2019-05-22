Schmitt receives scholarship

Anna Kay Schmitt of Early received a $1,000 scholarship from Beta Sigma Phi International.

This scholarship is from the Dorothy and Walter W. Ross Memorial/Exemplar Scholarship Fund. Beta Sigma Phi is the world’s largest women’s organization of its kind with 130,000 members in 10 countries around the world.

Anna is one of 30 recipients receiving this scholarship. She was chosen on her scholastic standing, community involvement and letter of recommendation. Anna was sponsored by her grandmother.

