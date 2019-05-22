SAVE passes and changes to property taxes

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE SENATOR MARK SEGEBART

R-District 6, Vail

During the last week of the legislative session we continued our work towards adjournment for the year. We spent much of our time waiting for bills to come to us from the other chamber, waiting on amendments, and debating some of the last proposals we will discuss this year. Because this is the first year of the 88th General Assembly, bills that didn’t get passed out of the Senate can be taken up next year. Many of us will take these next few months to talk with our colleagues and constituents about how we can improve policies not passed this year and develop new priorities for next year. We adjourned for the year on Saturday, April 27.

This year, Senate Republicans continued work on a pro-growth agenda for Iowa. Our objective during the legislative session is to continually challenge the status quo and pass legislation that provides an environment for more job opportunities, more flexibility and more innovation. When I heard from you during the summer and fall, I consistently heard comments on the rapid growth of property taxes, fully funding education and controlling state spending.

These priorities drove our agenda each day in the Senate. One of the very first things we did this year was appropriate more than $89 million in new spending for K-12 schools and start to address the inequities when it came to the classroom and transportation. This would bring the total taxpayer investment into K-12 education to $7.1 billion annually.

We passed a number of bills to level the playing field in our state, from private solar generation fees to the process for selecting judges by judicial nominating commissions. We moved forward a suite of bills to bring more people into our workforce and ensure those who truly need help and assistance are receiving it. We built on the successes of our adult mental health system to create a children’s mental health system. We voted to give local control and flexibility back to our school boards and local governments, and voted to protect our state’s largest industry from those who wish to harm it. Finally, we passed legislation to control the growth of property taxes and improve the transparency and accountability of the property tax process.

It was a productive year at the Capitol and I thank you for the honor of representing you in the Iowa Senate. I look forward to seeing what we can work on next year and hearing your feedback throughout the next several months. That time is crucial to help determine the issues we will discuss next year.

Extending SAVE for Schools

For the last 10 years, school districts across Iowa have utilized proceeds from a one-cent sales tax to fund infrastructure projects. The Statewide Penny for School Infrastructure was established in 2008 by the legislature, and set to expire in 2029. With 10 years left on the original legislation, schools asked the legislature to renew the statewide penny so it would not hinder their budget process and bonding for future infrastructure projects. During the last week, that penny sales tax was extended in the Senate.

Since its inception, schools have used the sales tax proceeds to fund school safety improvements, add new technology for staff and students, and improve the transportation fleet. It also provided for the purchase equipment that previously relied on Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) funds or new bond issues. This enabled districts to ease the burden on property taxpayers by not utilizing PPEL funds or adding debt service.

Under the bill, funding is distributed based on enrollment, with the same amount available to support each student, no matter where he or she lives. It is community driven as local communities use the funds based on their facility and infrastructure needs. Extending the statewide penny from 2029 to 2051 allows school boards to have more predictability in creating long-term plans and budgets and helps alleviate the property tax burden when unexpected problems arise in buildings. This proposal provides an equitable solution for Iowa schools and helps give them support where they need it most.

Truth in Taxation Passes the House and Senate

Senate File 634 passed the Senate floor on a bipartisan vote of 33-17 during our last week of session. This bill made several changes to the way property taxes are collected in Iowa. It creates more public input into the local budget process and brings more transparency and accountability in the property tax process with the goal of empowering taxpayers to participate and control the increases of property taxes on their home.

Controlling the growth of property taxes is the main objective of our proposal. Over the last 18 years property taxes have more than doubled, while incomes for Iowans have only grown 43 percent over that same time. Senate File 634, by inserting a new tax dollar resolution and public hearing into the current budget approval process, places an enhanced spotlight on the local budgeting process and increases public input. This process will allow homeowners clarity into the real cause of property tax increases instead of the currently opaque process of receiving an assessment and months later receiving news of the tax rates placed on that assessment. It will also allow homeowners more time to communicate with their locally elected officials.

Prior to the public hearing, Senate File 634 will require a local government to inform taxpayers of a new “status quo” tax rate. The rate will show homeowners the property tax rate that would give the city or county the same amount of revenue it would have had in the previous year. Exceeding this rate alerts the taxpayer their taxes may be rising.

After the public hearing local officials will need to approve the information they just discussed. If the tax dollars and rates discussed at the public hearing exceed 2% compared to the previous year, the local governing body must approve the amount of increase with a two-thirds vote. The enhanced vote requires lawmakers to reach greater consensus before raising the financial burden property taxes place on homeowners.

Iowans have longed for relief from rising property taxes and this bill finally brings some transparency to the process. With the passage of this bill, Iowans will be able to see why their property taxes are being raised. Furthermore, it will give them the information they need to hold their local governments responsible.

As I think about this last session, I can’t believe how many people I have met in the last seven years on both sides of the aisle. I truly liked them all. We are a bit like a big family at the Capitol. We share the joy of newborns and mourn the loss of loved ones. Are we always one big happy family? No, but we all share the will to make Iowa the best state in the best country. Every day is exciting and unlike any other. Representing you is a daunting task. I try to stay true to myself and to the people who elected me. It is an honor to be your legislator.

I serve as the vice chair of the Human Resources Committee, as well as the Natural Resources & Environment and Local Government committees. Please feel free to contact me at 515-281-3371 or by email at mark.segebart@ legis.iowa.gov.