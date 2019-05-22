Sacrament of First Communion at St. Mary’s

Storm Lake St. Mary’s Parish celebrated the Sacrament of First Communion the weekend of May 4-5 over four separate Masses for their youth to receive the body and blood of Christ for the first time.

Fr. Tim Friedrichsen is the pastor and Fr. Michael Cronin is the parochial vicar.

For more information about St. Mary’s, visit the website at www.stormlakecatholic.com. Attendance at Mass is welcome to all.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.