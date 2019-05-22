Robert Sorensen, Sr.

Funeral services for Robert L. Sorensen, Sr., 89, of Aurelia will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 24, at First United Methodist Church in Aurelia, with Pastor Kim Dewey officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Aurelia. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 23 from 5 until 8 p.m., with the family present, at First United Methodist Church in Aurelia. Redig Funeral Home of Aurelia is in charge of arrangements. A memorial fund has been established.

Bob died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Sunset Knoll Care & Rehab Center in Aurelia.