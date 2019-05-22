Parkinson’s meeting notice

The Buena Vista Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Tuesday, June 14 at 1:30 in St. Mark Lutheran Church. All those with PD and their caregivers are welcome to attend.

This will be Bonnie Hunters last meeting as leader of the group. It will be a wonderful opportunity to thank her for all her hard work and devotion to this group.



Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.