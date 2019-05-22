No quickening in Alabama

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

This past week Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill outlawing a woman’s right to exercise her own conscience in dealing in various medical aspects of her own pregnancy. The governor signed the ban in harmony with her stated religious conviction that “every life is a sacred gift from God.” However, under this Alabama law some life is apparently more sacred than is some other, but again not so much so in face of a “serious health risk” to a pregnant woman —such risk being the only exception in the law.

Given the Constitution’s separation of the powers of government from personal religious belief, the stated religious conviction that prompted the governor’s signing of this legislation establishes grounds for the Court to strike the measure as unconstitutional. In mixing law and faith, the governor and like thinkers assume that their literal and inerrant interpretation of the Bible shall be faithfully adhered to by all others — thought their enacted law strays from the wording within the Bible.

To wit, their new legislation proclaims that “fetal heartbeat,” detectable by ultrasound at about six weeks, denotes the arrival of new life in Alabama; however these words are not even in the Bible. In the Bible it is “quickening” that proclaims the arrival of new life. A woman senses quickening as fetal movement during her second trimester of pregnancy. Such is scripturally proclaimed in John 6:63: “It is the spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing…”

And surely in Luke 1:26, 31, 34, and 35 (with parenthetical insertion) is found by Christians unto Virgin Mary the greatest ever expression of quickening:

“And in the sixth month (the end of the third trimester) the angel Gabriel was sent from God unto a city of Galilee, named Nazareth... And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus… Then said Mary unto the angel, How shall this be, seeing I know not a man? And the angel answered and said unto her, The Holy Spirit shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God.”

Various individuals may not read and contextually interpret the above scripture in the same way, and others may not read and interpret it at all. That is why neither the governor of Alabaman nor any of the rest of us is entitled to use the power of government to play God’s dictating interpreter to everyone.

SAM OSBORNE

West Branch