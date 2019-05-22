NEWELL-FONDA ADVANCES TO STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT

Mustangs take second place in district meet

Hogan Henrich finished as the runner-up medalist with a 76 as Newell-Fonda placed second in a Class 1A district boys golf tournament last Thursday at Fort Dodge to advance to the state tournament.

Harris-Lake Park won the meet with a 324 team score. Newell-Fonda was second with a 335. Both teams advance to the state meet Thursday and Friday in Newton.



