Mike Westphal, 67, of Storm Lake died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Memorial services were held Monday, May 20, at Sliefert Funeral Home in Storm Lake.

Michael R. Westphal was born Aug. 21, 1951 in Atlantic, the son of Robert and Donna (Christiansen) Westphal.

In 1958, Mike was baptized at United Methodist Church in Aurelia where he was later confirmed in 1965.

Mike attended school in Aurelia where he graduated from Aurelia High School in 1969.

Following high school graduation, Mike enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged in 1972.

On Dec. 7, 1974, Mike was united in marriage to JoAnn Johnson at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Aurelia. Together, they were blessed with two children: Nicholas and David.

Upon returning home, Mike attended Iowa Central Community College where he graduated with an associate degree in 1981.

Mike worked as an executive farm manager for several years until he retired in June 2013. In March 2019, he won an award of lifetime achievement.

He was a member of Beaver Kiwanis. In his spare time, Mike enjoyed fishing. He loved music and was an accomplished musician. He was a member of the infamous band, “The Rudabaga Bunch” in high school. Family was important to Mike and he treasured spending time with them. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, JoAnn of Storm Lake; children: Nicholas (Barbara) Westphal of Belmond; David Westphal of Elkhart; grandchildren: Alayna, Gage, Kallen, Evelyn, Isla and Amelia; half brother, Kenneth (Esther) Sparr; sisters: Sandra (Clay) Meyer; Sindette Voortman; brothers-in-law: Richard (Mary) Johnson; Tom (Becky) Johnson; Lorne (Barb) Johnson; sister, Lynne (Tim) Johnson; extended family and many friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents.