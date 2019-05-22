Meet Storm Lake’s new Walmart store manager

New Walmart store manager Jarib Johnson arrived in Storm Lake last fall from Sioux Falls, S.D. He and his fiancee Morghan Waage are busy planning their wedding on Sept.7 in Aberdeen, S.D. Morghan, a registered nurse, is currently working at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.

The Walmart store has just completed a large remodeling project. The store was refreshed as well as the pharmacy; there is a new consultation room near it. There are also more self-checkouts and a Mother’s Room. Another new feature at the store is the online grocery pick-up service.



Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.