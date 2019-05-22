Lou Ann Burns

Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Lou Ann M. Burns, 80, of Marathon died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, May 25, from 4-7 p.m. at Marathon Community Center. Burial will be at a later date in Poland Township Cemetery in Marathon. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements.

