Lou Ann Burns
Lou Ann M. Burns, 80, of Marathon died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.
A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, May 25, from 4-7 p.m. at Marathon Community Center. Burial will be at a later date in Poland Township Cemetery in Marathon. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements.
