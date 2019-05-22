Lopez honored at Celebration of Excellence at Iowa University

Eight students were recognized with scholarships to honor their work and commitment to women's issues, diversity and social activism at the University of Iowa's annual Celebration of Excellence and Achievement Among Women.

Area honoree is Mayra Lopez, Storm Lake, a graduate student in the school of social work in CLAS, received the Margaret P. Benson Memorial Scholarship.

