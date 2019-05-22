A lesson for America

EDITORIAL

BY ART CULLEN

Storm Lake’s water quality has not been better in our lifetime. It might be the best since the settlers first broke the sod and drained the sloughs surrounding it. Clarity is at least three feet deep — unfathomable to someone born in the 1950s when it was not certain if the lake would remain for another generation. A dredging project led by Bones Hamilton, then chairman of the Iowa Conservation Commission, in the 1960s saved it long enough for the next generation — ours — to do our part. We have.

Starting with the election of Gov. Tom Vilsack, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources proposed dredging the west side of the lake in the early 1990s. That activated the Lake Preservation Association to campaign for full dredging. Farmers, lawyers, truck drivers, doctors, meat cutters and retired people banded together to raise funds privately and bring every unit of local government on board with enthusiasm. Republicans oared the right side and Democrats the left side all in the same direction. IDNR had for once found a willing community partner.

Dredging has been an unqualified success. It has been worth every penny spent by state and local authorities. It has put more boats on the lake and more heads in the beds of the hotels. Most important, dredging — more than anything we have witnessed — brought the larger community together for a common purpose and gave us a sense of sustained pride. We all were sad when dredging ceased, because there is so much mud still on the bottom of the lake, yet there are so many needs in so many other lakes. But seven million cubic yards removed over 20 years of putting our shoulder to it is something we can all be proud of.

Little Storm Lake has been restored to better protect the big lake. About 80% of the watershed is in some sort of conservation treatment thanks to the work of federal watershed coordinators who did the hard work of selling the idea to farmers and landowners. Everyone worked together, nobody was left out and nothing was taken away. Farmers get conservation payments and keep their soil intact. Powell Creek runs clear. Anglers know that their local sales taxes would directly help fishing. Lakeshore homeowners knew their private donations would preserve their long-term property values.

All this shows that we can accomplish anything when we agree on a goal.

First, we concluded that the lake was dying by assembling scientific facts. Second, we knew that dredging could restore it if the watershed was protected. Third, we created a scheme under which everyone benefits. There were more public informational meetings than we can recount. Everyone was clued in to every detail.

America is fractured, and some fret that it is beyond repair. Iowans have fundamental disagreements about trade, abortion, collective bargaining and more. Storm Lake is an example of people banding together to effectuate a costly improvement that previously was considered impossible because of broken relationships between the community and the bureaucracy. A Democratic governor moved the improvement in the heart of Republican Farm Bureau country. Republicans and Democrats on the board of supervisors came together to buy the dredge. Republican Rep. Dan Huseman worked with Democratic Sen. Daryl Beall to maintain funding.

We can do this. Iowa can. The United States can. Storm Lake and Buena Vista County did.

Visit King’s Pointe this weekend, or the rebuilt Storm Lake Marina, to admire all that has been accomplished through bipartisan commitment to a cause. It can work on infrastructure — rebuilding our highways and power grids, where everyone agrees. It can work in agriculture, by helping farmers become more resilient to climate challenges with conservation investments. Or in education, where we all agree that state universities and private colleges both are important economic engines for Iowa. Or even in immigration, where most Republicans and Democrats agree that Dreamers should not be deported to foreign lands they do not know or remember.

If we could get one of those things done we might be able to take the next step. But to cooperate is to not declare victory soley for your side, with your boot on the throat of the other. Our state and national politics has become a zero-sun game. If you give something on guns, then you lose. So we get nowhere.

In Storm Lake, there were no sides. There was a failing lake that required urgent attention. The people demanded action and got it.

We can do that all over the country. But first, we have to let the other side win a little. That appears to be the real problem.