Leila McDeid, 99, of Sioux Rapids died on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, at 10:30 a.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 23, from 5-7 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Storm Lake.

Leila Zena Louise Oatman, the daughter of John and Alma (Peckenschneider) Oatman was born at Storm Lake on July 5, 1919. She lived her youth in the Storm Lake vicinity and received her education at Sulfur Springs, graduating in 1937.

On Jan. 12, 1938, Leila was united in marriage to W. Vernon McDeid at Storm Lake, and to this union five sons were born: Ray, Jerry, Ken, Mike and Pat. The first few years of their marriage, Leila and Vernon lived in Newell and Albert City and then the couple moved to Sioux Rapids where they spent the remainder of the married lifetime engage in farming. Leila was a devoted homemaker and busy mother raising her sons on the farm.

She was a member of First United Church of Sioux Rapids where she had been active in women’s groups and also a Sunday School teacher for many years. Leila enjoyed reading, bird watching and all varieties of flowers. Leila and Vernon were able to travel throughout the entire continental United States.

Leila’s life is honored and cherished by her family which include her sons: Ken (Leona) McDeid of Pilot Mound; Michael (Lollie) McDeid of Sioux Rapids; and Pat (Connie) McDeid of Deer Park Wash.; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren, other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernon; three brothers: Glenn, Virgil and Junior; and two sisters: Mardell (Syril) Brown and Velma Rendenbaugh.

Blessed be the life and memory of Leila Zena (Oatman) McDeid.