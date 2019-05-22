Larry Heschke performing at FAC

Another afternoon of entertainment is on the calendar at the Fonda Arts Center, Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m., when we invite you to relive the music from the fabulous 50s and 60s. Larry Heschke will be singing songs from Elvis Presley, Pat Boone, Ricky Nelson, Frankie Avalon, Bobby Vinton, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, The Monkees, Neil Diamond and many others. All this happening at the Fonda Arts Center on the northwest corner of Fourth and Main streets, where everyone is welcome.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.