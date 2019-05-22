Karen Tuttle
Karen Tuttle, 74, of Sioux City, and formerly Storm Lake, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Sioux City.
Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
