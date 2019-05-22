It’s all about integrity to Bennet

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado describes the problem well: The economic gains of the last 40 years have accrued to the wealthiest 10%. Every Democratic presidential candidate describes it roughly that way. Voters from Davenport to Dunlap feel it. But what can anyone so small do to turn around economic forces far larger than even the Presidency?

There’s anti-trust, from farming to pharmaceuticals. That’s part of it. And so are affordable health care, preschool and college. And a tax policy that doesn’t reward outsourcing jobs. Every candidate is there. Rationalizing immigration could be a huge economic boom, and so is a renewable energy economy.

There isn’t much argument among the Democrats. Maybe all those things together add up to a reversal of fortune for the working family in Sioux Rapids or Scranton, Pa.

Trump promised to bring the jobs back to Scranton, and to make farmers around Sioux Rapids prosperous. Nobody else apparently could, so why not give a New York real estate swindler a try against The System?

Of course it was a bamboozle.

That’s where Bennet begins his argument: We have been fooled by the malefactors of great wealth into a system that threatens the nature of the Republic.

“Because of sheer incompetence, we have been suffering for 40 years with no economic growth for 90% of the people, and it is most noticeable in rural areas,” said Bennett, a former corporate turnaround specialist and superintendent of the Denver Public Schools (which needed a turnaround).

The first answer, he says, is to restore integrity to government.

“Trump is a symptom of the problem, not the cause,” Bennet said during a visit to Better Day Café in Storm Lake on Saturday. “We were a mess before he got there. We’ve gotta figure out how to govern again.”

That was sort of Jimmy Carter’s argument in Iowa after Nixon.

It also appears to be Joe Biden’s tack.

Clearly, Bennet sees himself in Biden’s lane. He is a Colorado progressive who must stay in tune with ranchers and riflemen, a blueblood with connections to the Mayflower but with a maternal grandmother who was a displaced Polish Jew. Her “greatest unadulterated joy” was living in the freedom of America. That family story is the foundation of his campaign. He is an investment banker and an educator, a senator who calls Democratic responses to climate change “pathetic” and admits that his caucus has been rolled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“To solve the economic mobility problem we need access to quality preschool, K-12 and higher education that does not bankrupt your family,” Bennet said, “and we’re not doing almost any of them.”

He says Congress has failed. The Democrats have failed to put an effective check on the plunder of the middle class.

“It has to do with tyrants imposing their will no matter how irrational,” the 54-year-old said. “The Freedom Caucus, 40 Republican members of the House, are tyrannizing us. They have immobilized the federal government. ”

Immigration reform has become impossible. Congressional oversight of the Administration is dead in the Senate. Trump has been normalized.

When Sen. Chuck Grassley blocked the nomination of Merrick Garland by President Obama — McConnell having declared that Obama shall never succeed — the centuries of trust built into the Senate were discarded, Bennet said.

“These tyrants have run roughshod over all of us,” Bennet said.

It is the subject of an entire book he just wrote, which will be published in a couple weeks. He argues that we are all founders entrusted with protecting the Constitution. Once we reclaim our stake as citizens, he maintains, we can create an economy that works for everyone.

That is Biden’s essential argument as well: How can we have a democracy if we can’t speak to each other?

Biden does it with the Lunch Bucket Joe routine in the Alleghenies. Bennet is more cerebral and detailed in his answers. It is difficult to say how the son of a former assistant secretary of state sells in Sheboygan. He is not promising anyone his old steel mill job back. Like Bill Clinton, Bennet argues that the solution for hard-pressed people and communities is education and innovation. Of course, he is right.

But to get to the problems of education you first must defeat the tyranny, Bennet maintains. That starts with an argument about integrity, the truth and the essential character of this nation of laws. That’s what drives Bennet to run, so far from the same obscurity that once shrouded Jimmy Carter and John Kerry.