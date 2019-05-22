Helen Langner

Helen L. Langner, 91, of Storm Lake passed on to heaven at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 20, at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be at a later date. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Helen was born Jan. 29, 1928 to Ralph and Edna (Hodges) Sheffield in Storm Lake.

Helen graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1945 and attended Cornell College and Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Sioux City.

Helen was united in marriage to Gladwyn Langner on Aug. 8, 1948 in the Methodist Church at South Sioux City, Neb.

To this union five sons were born. Later Helen and Gladwyn welcomed into their home a Korean orphan daughter until she moved to Hope Haven in Rock Valley.

Helen lived her life farming with Gladwyn in the Storm Lake and Schaller area until retiring to Storm Lake in 1984. They celebrated their 62nd anniversary in August 2010.

Helen enjoyed reading, classical music, quilting, knitting, cross stitch, baking cookies for the boy, jigsaw puzzles and sports. Go Cubs!

She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church, ladies circle member, funeral committee member and sang in the church choir. She was also a 70+ year member of PEO Chapter EP-NL.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons: Michael (Diane) of Ankeny; Mark (Deborah) of Early; Merle of Jefferson; Marshall (Jane) of Knoxville; daughter Mary Jo of Rock Valley; and sister-in-law, Ruth Sheffield of Midland, Mich.; Grandchildren: Amy (Patty) Connelly; Eric (Kara); Brian (Stephanie); Robert; Keri (Josh) Woodard; Joseph; Jeff (Lisa); Ashley (Alex) Baker; Jeremy (Becky); Sara (Cory) Glover; Tim; great-grandchildren: Courtney, Christopher, Corrine, Luke, Zane, Trevor, Rylee, Prestin, Mykensie, Landon, Konner, Mathew, Cole, Reeve.

Helen is preceded in death by husband, Gladwyn; son Morris Ronald; grandson William Paul; parents Ralph and Edna Sheffield; brothers: Gordon and Paul; sister Ruth; sister-in-law Dorothy; brother-in-law Glenn Cunningham.

Helen has donated her body to science for study at Des Moines University.

A special thank you to Sue Geisinger for her dedicated assistance over the years.