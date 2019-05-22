Hargens receives Integrity Award

Ben Hargens, a senior at Sioux Central and son of John and Karen Hargens, was awarded the BBB Student of Integrity Award and honored at the Better Business Bureaus' annual Torch Awards luncheon in Des Moines on April 23.

Ben was one of five students recognized. Students were selected based on their commitment to honesty and accountability inside and outside of the classroom. Each student selected receives a $2,500 scholarship towards their continuing education.

Ben plans to attend South Dakota State University in the fall and major in animal science.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.