Happenings

Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019
N-F girls basketball camp planned
The Newell-Fonda girls basketball camp for students entering grades 4-8 next fall will be held June 17-21 from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day at the high school gym in Newell. The cost of the camp is $60. If interested, email coach Dick Jungers at jungersd@newell-fonda.k12.ia.us.
N-F boys basketball camp to be held
