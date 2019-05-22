Elaine Reese

Elaine Marie Reese, 93, of Storm Lake, passed away, unexpectedly on Monday, May 15, 2019.

Elaine Marie Weimer was the first born to Roy and Blanche (Woodall) Weimer, on June 11, 1925, in Sibley. The family lived in Milbank, S.D., where Elaine attended grade school and moved to Hartley where she graduated high school in 1943. Following graduation, Elaine answered the call to assist with the WWII efforts by getting on a train with her girlfriend and headed for Washington, D.C. where she was hired by the FBI as a fingerprint technician for two years. She returned to Storm Lake where her parents and sister, Bette, had moved. Elaine then attended Buena Vista College for two years.

Elaine met, dated and married Jim Reese on June 22, 1947 at Storm Lake Methodist Church. They raised three children in the family home they built in 1954 and resided on Renshaw Drive for 64 years. Elaine worked at KAYL Radio Station as a receptionist for a few years, then at the Smart But Thrifty Dress Shop and The Sugar Bowl. Elaine was an actively involved long time member of the PEO Chapter N.L. and United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and was a Circle member. She and Jim were charter members of Lake Creek Country Club. She was a volunteer at the hospital coffee shop for 20 years and a Cub Scout and Brownie leader. On bitter cold winter days in the late 50s, Elaine drove Scotty to deliver the Des Moines Register in her nightgown.

Elaine had many hobbies, including playing cards and taking photos of her family and friends. She and Jim enjoyed playing couples golf league at Lake Creek, sewing, knitting, quilting, baking and loved to shop. She was a member of several bridge clubs, one of which she participated in for 50 years. Her coffee group met every Monday morning for 40 years. She was an avid reader and loved to have her grandchildren at her home. She and Jim traveled often to Austin, Minn., Plover, Wis., and Reno, Nev., to see their children and grandchildren. Each winter, for 20 years, they vacationed in Florida. They enjoyed going to Lake Okoboji and Door County with family and friends, and went on a few cruises. The Alaskan cruise was a celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary with her sister, Bette and her husband, Bud. With Elaine around there was never a dull moment. Her loving spirit, sarcastic wit and good sense of humor will be remembered always.

Elaine is survived by her husband of 72 years, James “Jim” Louis Reese; children: Scott (Lynna) Reese, Sandra Davis, Patricia Rogers; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; and many “collectibles.”

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Bette (Glen) Waite; and her favorite grand-dog Duncan.

Memorials may be given to Genesis Development: 1607 N. Lake Ave., Storm Lake, IA 50588 or United Methodist Church: 211 E. Third St., Storm Lake, IA 50588.