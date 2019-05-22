Donations to the Buena Vista Regional Healthcare Foundation have been used to purchase the latest patient warming system.

“This warming system will allow us to take better care of all trauma patients low body temperatures affect severely injured patients very negatively and can contribute to severe complications with the trauma itself. By keeping patients warm we can prevent this. It will also give us a better way to efficiently re-warm patients exposed to extreme cold,” states Sarah Naberhaus, BVRMC director of ER and Ambulance.



