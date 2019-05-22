Dennis Reilly

Graveside services for Dennis D. Reilly, 70, of Baxter, formerly of Aurelia, will be held Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Aurelia, with Pastor Bruce Rapp officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the L. A. Wescott Post #2253 of the VFW of Cherokee and the Grashoff-McManus American Legion Post #390 of Aurelia.

Following the committal service family and friends are invited to a time of remembrance (location to be determined). Redig Funeral Home in Aurelia is in charge of the arrangements.

Dennis Dean Reilly was born May 18, 1948 the son of Robert Payne and Marian Adeline (Will) Reilly in Sioux City. He graduated from Aurelia High School in 1966. After graduation he enlisted in the Marines. He served in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge he worked as a hog buyer for IBP which later became Tyson. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Preceding Dennis in death were his parents, Bob and Marian Reilly.

Dennis died at his home unexpectedly on May 9, 2019.

Survivors include his three children: Ben and his wife Elise Reilly and their children Camron, Adeline, Payne and Sheldon of Rosebud, Mont.; Robert Reilly and Megan Hutchinson and their daughter Hadley of Kailua, Hawaii; and Stephanie Reilly of Baxter; one sister, Linda and her husband Bob Kelch of Mesa, Ariz.; and one brother, Larry and his wife Shanda Reilly of Aurelia. Also surviving are three aunts: Joann and her husband George; Pithan and JoAnn Swoboda all of Sioux City; and Eveline Will of Fort Dodge; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.