Controversy clouds sunny day at state

Results have been revised from last Thursday’s Class 1A 3,200 meter run at Drake Stadium to reflect an early and incorrect ringing of the bell lap, which created an unfortunate conclusion to the race.

The race’s results were based on the runners’ places after seven laps when most participants appeared to consider the race over.

After seven laps, LeMars’ Gehlen’s Will Roder was in first place with George-Little Rock’s Joe Anderson and Central Decatur’s William Gillis in third.



