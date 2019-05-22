BVRMC employee kids graduate with honors

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center employees over 400 individuals from over 50 different communities. BVRMC celebrates employees children with valedictorian honors among their graduation class.

Congratulations to these outstanding honorees for 2019.

Hannah Colshan, River Valley High School, major in nursing at St. Luke’s College. She is the daughter of BVRMC director of medsurg/ICU, Deb Colshan.

Grant Gasner, Storm Lake High School will attend Iowa State University, major undecided. Mom, Kathy Jones is a physical therapist with BVRMC Rehab Services.



