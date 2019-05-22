Billy Joe “B.J.” Stevicks, 57, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Memorial services were held Monday, May 20, at Alta-Aurelia High School Gym in Alta. A memorial fund has been established. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta was in charge of the arrangements.

B.J. Stevicks was born April 3, 1962 in Humboldt, Neb. the son of Bill and Ann (McMurray) Stevicks.

Growing up, B.J. attended and graduated from Dawson-Verdon High School in 1980. Following high school graduation, B.J. attended Northwest Missouri State where he graduated in 1986. He then continued his education where he obtained his master’s degree from Wayne State College.

On June 21, 1986, B.J. was united in marriage to Susan Mary Reiter at Church of the Resurrection in Pocahontas. Together, they were blessed with three children: Lakin Elizabeth, Jaimie Ann and Taylor Lee.

B.J. enjoyed being outdoors especially fishing, camping, gardening and golfing. In his spare time, he loved woodworking and fixing things. You could often find B.J. cheering on the Huskers, Chiefs or Bearcat football teams and the Royals baseball team. B.J. enjoyed watching the Food Network and cooking with his grill and smoker. He loved a good rare steak and cold beer.

B.J. was a teacher and coach at Alta-Aurelia Community School for many years where he mentored many students and encouraged them to be the best they could be.

Family was the center of B.J.’s life. He cherished and loved his parents, wife, children and grandchildren very much. His children were extremely important to B.J. and he treasured attending their activities and supporting them. B.J. also loved playing games and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be lovingly remembered as a son, husband, father, dad, grandpa, brother, teacher, coach and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Bill and Ann Stevicks of Dawson, Neb.; wife, Sue Stevicks of Alta; children: Lakin Stevicks (Tony) of Emmetsburg; Jaimie Stevicks (Juan) of Emmetsburg; Taylor Stevicks of Sheldon; grandchildren: Blake James, Brooklynn LeAnn and Autumn Mae; Ayane and Cienna; honorary grandchildren: Jordan, Audri and Elijah Kennedy; sisters: Geri (Steven) Kean of Dawson, Neb.; Marci (Rob) Reed of Two Rivers, Wis.; parents-in-law, Jerry and Nancy Reiter; brothers-in-law: Scott (Joni) Reiter of Dodge City, Kan.; Stewart (Lori) Reiter of Warrensburg, Mo.; Sean (Malia) Reiter of West Haven, Utah; many nieces; nephews; and other close family and friends.

B.J. is preceded in death by his grandparents.