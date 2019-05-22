Alta-Aurelia Junior High girls win Twin Lakes Conference track title

Alta-Aurelia Junior High girls win Twin Lakes Conference track title

Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Brielle Engelmann, Kiersten Ryherd and Taylor Robertson each won an individual event and two relay teams were victorious as Alta-Aurelia won the Twin Lakes Conference junior high girls track and field title.
The Warriors scored 110 points in the meet.
Engelmann won the 400 meters with a new school record time of 1 minute, 4.57 seconds. Ryherd won the 200 meters in a new school record time of 27.73 seconds. Robertson took the 800 meters in 2:40.41.
The 4x200 relay team of Chloe Elston, Ryherd, Addie Fritz and Allison Watts won with a new school record time of 1:56.68.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.