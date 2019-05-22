Alta-Aurelia Junior High girls win Twin Lakes Conference track title

Brielle Engelmann, Kiersten Ryherd and Taylor Robertson each won an individual event and two relay teams were victorious as Alta-Aurelia won the Twin Lakes Conference junior high girls track and field title.

The Warriors scored 110 points in the meet.

Engelmann won the 400 meters with a new school record time of 1 minute, 4.57 seconds. Ryherd won the 200 meters in a new school record time of 27.73 seconds. Robertson took the 800 meters in 2:40.41.

The 4x200 relay team of Chloe Elston, Ryherd, Addie Fritz and Allison Watts won with a new school record time of 1:56.68.

