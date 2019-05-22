Alta-Aurelia girls punch another state golf ticket

In high school golf, the system used to break a tie between two teams in postseason play is the fifth player’s score. Alta-Aurelia needed it on Monday.

The Warriors and North Union each finished with a 392 team score, but Mallorie Jacobson’s score of 108 was better than Carys Fuller’s 114, giving Alta-Aurelia second place in a Class 1A regional final at Britt.

The finish helped the Warriors advance to the state tournament May 28-29 at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown. Algona Garrigan also advanced as they finished first with a 366.



