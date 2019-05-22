700 Club would indict Trump

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Okay, not Pat Robertson's club, he can't even join this club, it's former federal prosecutors only, and he's not one but almost 700 seasoned prosecutors signed a letter in early May putting their names on the line already.

They say if Trump wasn't President he would already be charged for trying to fire Mueller then after McGann waffled on that, he tried to get McGann to deny (in a letter) that Trump tried. Then Trump tried to “gin up” false conflicts on Mueller. Then he tried to get Sessions (recused, recall) to limit the investigation to “future elections.”

Then he tried to intimidate and tamper with witnesses (Cohen and Manafort), some in plain view-others more private, like dangling pardons.

They didn't even get to the Comey firing debacle or even touch on the Russia poop, either. Not even the asking Russia to get the emails or the Rusky Trump Tower pow-wow or the Moscow Trump Tower bid.

But wait, now a Republican Congressman has joined in saying Trump's conduct warrants a warrant. Okay, so maybe he is, as Trump tweets-a “loser” (Trump stoops to bully name-calling always when he selfishly doesn't get his way, that IS his way.)

Justin Amash, Republican from Michigan states: 1) AG Barr “deliberately” misrepresented Mueller's report, 2) Trump engaged in “impeachable” conduct, 3) partisanship has eroded checks and balances (over the President) and 4) few in Congress have read Mueller's full (redacted) report.

Now Trump has to claim Amash didn't even read the report. (Circular logic here.)

It almost sounds like Trump is trying the roll of “The Great Oz” from the “Wizard of Oz” in that classic scene where Toto (a little dog) pulls back the curtain and Oz is exposed as a little old man, not the great Oz, and so be exclaims into the microphone to wit: “pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.”

So now a 700 Club of prosecutors say indict! Call them the “Chorus” from a Greek tragedy and our hero of the play, Amash (brave little Toto) chimes in by exposing Trump in his nakedness-next scene... would be Dorothy throwing a bucket of water on the witch of Washington as she cries “I'm melting, I'm melting.” Okay, so I've mixed too many metaphors. Now, just where was I?

Oh yeah, so now, bipartisan prosecutors think the jig is “up” (700 of them, recall) and now a Republican Congressman (Amash) has broke through the Picket line wall of partisanship. We're almost to the Perry Mason scene where the real criminal mind breaks down on the witness-stand and confesses, folks.

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake