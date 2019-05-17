Thomas Adams

Thomas “Grub” Adams, 70, of Sioux Rapids died on Friday, May 10, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, May 15, at First United Church in Sioux Rapids. Private family interment was held in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids was in charge of the arrangements.

Thomas James Adams, the son of James and Florence (Jones) Adams, was born on Feb. 1, 1949 in Fort Dodge.

Tom grew up and attended school in Eagle Grove.

On Aug. 14, 1967, Grub enlisted in the United States Marine Corps until his honorable discharge on Aug. 13, 1969. During his time of service, Tom earned the rank of lance corporal.

After returning home from Vietnam, Tom began driving a five star general to and from the Pentagon. When he returned home he began working several different jobs including, making feed at Primico, driving ready mix truck for Geise Construction, building elevators and working for The Chrome Horse on Tater Gilmore’s pit crew. He finished his working career at Simonsen Iron Works in Sioux Rapids. After retiring due to his health, he spent most of his time building custom choppers. Tom and his youngest boy Jesse began to spend a lot of time helping each other, Jesse would help Tom with his health and Tom would help Jesse with his bike building skills. Together they made a great team.

Tom was married to Faye Ollinger and the couple had one son, Brian. Tom was later married to Constance Adams and the couple had three children: Alan, Jesse and Gracie. On Jan. 30, 1993, Tom was united in marriage to his soulmate, Barbara Fahlenkamp in Spencer.

Tom loved his family, motorcycles and the Marine Corps. He also loved traveling with his wife Barb across the United States on two wheels. He was also a member of the motorcycle club, Spencer Bunch. You always knew where you stood with Tom, he will forever be remembered for being a simple and very direct man.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 26 years, Barbara Adams; children: Brian (Serena) Adams, Alan (Valerie) Adams, Jesse Adams, Gracie (Jesse) Dammann; brother, Steven (Vicky) Adams; sisters: Marie (Gordon) Reed and Judy (Robert) Asche; grandchildren: Joshua Adams, Brooke Adams, MaKayla Francis, MacKinzie Wethor, Alex Francis, Jaida Dammann, Trinten Adams, Jude Adams, Arian Adams; and extended family and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, James and Florence Adams; brother, Duane Adams; and grandson, Travis Adams.