Starving colleges

EDITORIAL

BY ART CULLEN

Our hearts were warmed to see a photo of 10 Buena Vista County high school students who will attend Buena Vista University on full-tuition scholarships next fall, all first-generation college students and most of them the children of immigrants. President Josh Merchant started the program in hopes of further deepening the bonds between the university and community. He, too, was the first from his Michigan farming family to graduate from college, so Merchant understands its profound importance.

Two-thirds of Iowa private college graduates remain in state, and more would like to if the job market allowed. Wrap your mortar cap around this: 90.6% of BVU grads remain in state. Beavers work in and own our local banks, teach in our schools, start businesses on Lake Avenue, and practice as physicians. Best as we can recall, we have always had a Beaver on our staff at The Storm Lake Times. We cannot fully imagine the benefits that BVU brings to Northwest Iowa.

Merchant realizes that the stability of BV and Storm Lake lies in large part with getting every local student to at least consider Iowa’s college on the lakeshore. These first-generation collegians are even more likely to remain in the locale, especially if they are not saddled with huge student debt loads, and grow the region organically. They will be Storm Lake’s leaders of tomorrow. We cannot do without them.

Yet, the means are more difficult than ever. One of the principal tools for private colleges is the Iowa Tuition Grant program, which was supposed to equalize the cost of a private college with a state university. The tuition grant program grew by just $37,000 over the last 10 years in state appropriations. Meanwhile, the state’s public universities saw their legislative appropriations drop by $50 million over the decade. That is not the right way to equalize. This is no good for anybody. The University of Iowa also started a Storm Lake Scholars program for first-generation students, sparked by former President Sally Mason (also a first-generation collegian from Kentucky). These futures cost money. How is a Latina, or an Anglo trying to escape rural poverty, who wants to teach in Storm Lake supposed to pay off a college debt load greater than a house mortgage?

Buena Vista has enough capital still to invest in these students. Not all colleges do. Most of the Iowa private colleges are located in challenged outstate communities — Decorah, Mount Pleasant, Waverly, Storm Lake, Pella, Oskaloosa, Fayette, Dubuque, Davenport and Sioux City. They are prime to fuel the state’s economic engine and lead its rural places in innovation. This state is built around communities like these, and we need to step up to secure their foundations by funding their colleges.

Likewise state universities. Eighty-five percent of University of Northern Iowa graduates stay in Iowa after graduation, many in education or business. It is the ugly duckling of the Regents system that always gets the short side of funding. UNI and the private colleges don’t have TV contracts or grants from pharmaceutical and chemical companies, but they are the most efficient use of education appropriations, if strengthening Iowa’s economy is an educational goal.

The most direct way to invest in rural communities is through education. The lesson is obvious in Ames and Iowa City. It helped Dubuque’s transformation from a tough old river town into a modern Midwestern city making a living on financial services and technology. Buena Vista is constantly feeding Storm Lake with new talent and ideas.

In the absence of legislative support, it is incumbent on each of us to give what we can. Even though Buena Vista is relatively strong, a couple years ago it had to abandon the religion and philosophy major, which should be at the core of a Christian university. Administrative positions also had to be shed, including the associate academic dean. Clarke dumped the musical theatre major, Simpson lost art. Iowa Wesleyan nearly had to close last year, and its future is murky at best. Think of the history that would be lost, along with the futures.

But when K-12 schools can barely keep pace with inflation, and higher education is shifting into reverse, the signals from Iowa about confidence in its future are not good. Buena Vista keeps on, thank goodness, as it always has through thick and thin. It is doing all it can to live up to its motto, Education for Service. We should reciprocate, if we are serious about keeping rural Iowa together.