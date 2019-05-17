Sioux Central student 2019 Clay County Fair Queen

Congratulations to Sioux Central junior Alexandra Olson who was crowned 2019 Clay County Fair Queen on April 28. She is the daughter of Jerod and Erin Olson of Greenville. At right is runner-up Natalie Kroll of Spencer. This duo has a busy summer ahead promoting the fair that doesn’t come up untll September.

