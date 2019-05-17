Ronald Rubendall

Ronald D. Rubendall, 82, of Fonda died on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Fonda Specialty Care Center.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, May 16, at Cedar Cemetery in Fonda. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Ronald (Ronnie) Dean Rubendall was born on Dec. 11, 1936 in Fonda, to Anita Heesch Rubendall and Merle Rubendall.

Ron was a fan of sports, he was the bat boy for his father, Merle’s semi-pro team the Cubs, that played in Fonda in the 1940s-50s. When Ronnie graduated from Fonda Community High School in 1955, he joined the United States Air Force. Ronnie served his country until 1978 when he retired from the military. During his military career Ronnie was stationed in Korea, Germany and Vietnam.

After retiring from the Air Force, Ronnie came back to work with the family and helped with his father Merle’s harness horses. Ronnie spent some time on the west coast and then returned to Iowa to make his home in 1992 following his father’s death. Ronnie suffered a stroke in 2007 and lived at Fonda Specialty Care Center until his death. Ronnie loved his family, playing golf, watching sports, old westerns and Diet Pepsi.

Ron was proceeded in death by his son, Ronald Joe Rubendall; mother, Anita Heesch Rubendall; father, Merle Rubendall; brother, Max Rubendall; sister-in-law, June Rubendall; brother-in-law, Orville Lange.

Ron is survived by his grandchildren: Chris (Amanda Monroe) Rubendall of Cherokee, (Lieghton and Sebastian); Tiffany (Eric) Flammang of Danbury (Ethan and Emily); Nathan (Violet Neal) Rubendall of Fonda, (Makenzie Wunschel, Maryann, Nathan Jr., Hunter); Noah Rubendall of Fonda, (Aidan, Abby); sister Gwendolyn Rubendall Lange of Fonda; brother Harold Rubendall of Fonda; sister-in-law Ardella Rubendall of Fonda; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.