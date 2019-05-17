Patricia Friedrich, 77, of Alta died on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, May 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Hanover. Burial was in the church cemetery in Hanover. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Patricia Ann Carper, the daughter of Alvern and Agnes (Gunther) Carper, was born on March 15, 1942 in Beatrice, Neb. As an infant, Trish was baptized on Aug. 16, 1942. She was confirmed on March 25, 1956 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Omaha, Neb.

Trish grew up in the Omaha area where she attended grade school. She graduated from Omaha North High School in 1960. After high school, Patricia attended Commercial Extension Business School in Omaha.

On Oct. 6, 1962, Trish was united in marriage to David Friedrich at Bethany Lutheran Church in Omaha, Neb. The couple later moved to Alta to raise their two children, Trent and Kara.

Trish was active in church, teaching VBS, Sunday School and mid-week classes.

Trish enjoyed traveling to see friends and family through the U.S. and had the opportunity to visit various destinations which included South Africa, Hawaii and Alaska. Hobbies included quilting, gardening, decorating, antiquing, walking, attending church functions, baking and especially spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.

A highlight was when she was awarded the “Women In Denim” Inspiration Award this past winter.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Dave Friedrich of Alta; children: Trent (Lynette) Friedrich of Dallas, Texas; and Kara Napierala (Tom Mork) of Alta; sisters: Dianna Rea of Liberty Hill, Texas; Charlotte (Jack) Shade of Eaton Rapids, Mich.; Joan (Larry) Obermeyer of Syracuse, Neb.; grandchildren: Joe Napierala of Vermillion, S.D.; Connor Napierala of Troy, N.Y.; Roman and Zarek Napierala of Alta; Dana Marie Friedrich of Dallas, Texas; and extended family and friends.

Trish was preceded in death by her parents, Alvern and Agnes Carper; brother, Dallas Carper; and nephew, Richard Shade.