Ozzy visits residents at Otsego Place

Officer Mitch McDonald and the K9 "Ozzy" came to visit the tenants at Otsego Place. Officer McDonald gave a presentation about Ozzy and the K9 department and showed some of the commands that Ozzy is trained for. Tenants had the opportunity to ask questions about the various things Ozzy can do for the Storm Lake police department. Otsego Place extends a thank you to the Storm Lake Police Department for taking the time to come and do this.

