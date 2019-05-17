Mike Westphal
Mike Westphal, 67, of Storm Lake died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.
Memorial services will take place Monday, May 20, at 1 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
World News
- Missouri poised to pass restrictive abortion law, days after Alabama
- Exclusive: FBI targets Johnson & Johnson, Siemens, GE, Philips in Brazil graft case - sources
- After Huawei blow, China says U.S. must show sincerity for talks
- Algeria election may be postponed, protests continue
- Exclusive: Insurer says Iran's Guards likely to have organized tanker attacks